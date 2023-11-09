Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by Gagnon Advisors LLC

Gagnon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,004 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,182 shares during the period. Enviva comprises about 1.1% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Enviva worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Enviva by 1,224.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 279,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 257,966 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Enviva by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 117,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVA stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 10,857,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enviva from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

