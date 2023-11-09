EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 4.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.05% of EOG Resources worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

EOG traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. 363,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.05.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

