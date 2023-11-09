EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

EOG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.02. The stock had a trading volume of 433,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,299. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

