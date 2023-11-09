Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AAON, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for AAON in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Price Performance

AAON opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.76. AAON has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, with a total value of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in AAON by 39.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AAON by 49.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 67.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 60.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

