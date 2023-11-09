Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after buying an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,743,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,771,000 after purchasing an additional 70,576 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Freshpet by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

