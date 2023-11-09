Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GOL stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.73. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 111,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 368,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 303,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

See Also

