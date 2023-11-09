Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Reservoir Media, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Reservoir Media in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Reservoir Media’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Reservoir Media in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,956.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSVR. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 55.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the second quarter worth about $62,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

