Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the "Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials" industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ermenegildo Zegna to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.57 billion $54.24 million N/A Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors $2.05 billion $139.72 million 21.64

Ermenegildo Zegna’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors -427.85% 5.43% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ermenegildo Zegna and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ermenegildo Zegna Competitors 303 1469 2134 62 2.49

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $13.97, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 11.78%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ermenegildo Zegna’s rivals have a beta of 2.84, indicating that their average stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ermenegildo Zegna rivals beat Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

