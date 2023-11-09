Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.10.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $210.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.