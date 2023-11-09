Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $25.12

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.12, but opened at $26.50. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 258,728 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 699.09%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

