Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.50% of Euronet Worldwide worth $28,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.7% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $121.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

