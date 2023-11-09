European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$215.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

