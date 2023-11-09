European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EWCZ. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $845.82 million, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at $162,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 45.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 330,811 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

