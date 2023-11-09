EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EVE Trading Up 0.8 %

EVE stock opened at $7.42 on Thursday. EVE has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EVE by 389.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 160,973 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the second quarter valued at about $2,566,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

