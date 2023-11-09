EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 8.9% After Earnings Beat

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 8.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. 1,143,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,236,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $35.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 234.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered EVgo from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.79.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth about $32,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 1,036,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $810.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

