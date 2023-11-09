Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.45

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 27413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.
Evotec Stock Up 6.6 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About Evotec
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
