Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $16.21. Excelerate Energy shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 43,485 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Excelerate Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

