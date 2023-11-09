Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 535,284 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Exelixis worth $19,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 100.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,719.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 124,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,903. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

