Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.75 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.54.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.