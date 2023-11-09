Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Buys 250,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.64.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.