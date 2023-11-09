Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6 %

XOM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.51. 2,659,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,797,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

