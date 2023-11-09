Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $103.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.