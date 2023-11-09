Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $1,029.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $975.00 to $1,029.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.40.

NYSE:FICO opened at $941.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $437.30 and a 52-week high of $954.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $890.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $831.99.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

