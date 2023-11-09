Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Down to $940.43

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $940.43, but opened at $901.26. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $934.66, with a volume of 39,584 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FICO. HSBC assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $831.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

