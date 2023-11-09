Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Shares Gap Down to $940.43

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $940.43, but opened at $901.26. Fair Isaac shares last traded at $934.66, with a volume of 39,584 shares changing hands.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $890.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $831.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

