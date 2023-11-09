Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.40.

FICO opened at $941.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $890.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $831.99. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $437.30 and a 52-week high of $954.22.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,680,000 after buying an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

