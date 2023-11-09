Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Senior Officer Sells C$1,237,660.00 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley Martin sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,237.66, for a total value of C$1,237,660.00.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH traded down C$6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,241.37. 8,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,008. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of C$709.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,271.05. The company has a market cap of C$30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,054.56.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFH. Cormark lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1,511.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.