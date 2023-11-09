FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 730 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $151.43 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $96.83 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.97.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.