FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.42. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
