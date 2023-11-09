FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 236.94%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

