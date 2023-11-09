FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $33,893,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $22,807,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

