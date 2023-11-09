FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

