FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth $136,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 189.9% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 849,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 556,342 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.7% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 491,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

