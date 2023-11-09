FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

