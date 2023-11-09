FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $271.38 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $213.73 and a 1 year high of $297.45. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.01 and a 200 day moving average of $271.75.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

