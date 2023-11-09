FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.44. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.