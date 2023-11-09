Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a 200 day moving average of $126.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,376 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,033. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

