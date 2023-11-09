Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,452.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $91.45 and a 1-year high of $136.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

