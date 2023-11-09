Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up 1.7% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,913. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

