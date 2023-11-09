Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,139 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $87,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 135,587 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $459,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBND traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.71. 76,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

