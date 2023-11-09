Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $25.33. 990,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820,012. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

