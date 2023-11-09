Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

