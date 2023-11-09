Financial Analysis: Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Fiverr International -4.87% -6.33% -1.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Auto Parts 4Less Group and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $40.20, indicating a potential upside of 66.91%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.02 -$17.78 million ($7.74) 0.00 Fiverr International $343.01 million 2.65 -$71.49 million ($0.44) -54.74

Auto Parts 4Less Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Parts 4Less Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing solution; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

