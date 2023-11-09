First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FR opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

