First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.2 %

FDL traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. 132,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,470. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

