First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 166,067 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 702.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 218,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 191,156 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,611,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,164,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 77.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

