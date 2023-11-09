First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 164,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 166,067 shares.The stock last traded at $34.37 and had previously closed at $34.24.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
