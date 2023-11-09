First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.32. 348,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,543. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0088 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

