First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth $48,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 238,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,404. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.