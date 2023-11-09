First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

