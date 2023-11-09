First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

FPX stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $730.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $95.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

